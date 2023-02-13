8K TVs That Are Actually Worth The Money

The debate between 4K and UHD has shifted to the difference between 4K and 8K. At this point, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) is seen as the modern bare minimum in TVs, 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) is the most popular option, and 8K (7,680 × 4,320 pixels) is beautiful, rare, and expensive.

The biggest difference between a 4K TV and an 8K TV is the number of pixels. In an 8K TV, the screen has 7,680 horizontal pixels and 4,320 vertical pixels, totaling about 33 million pixels. This is four times more pixels than you'll find in a 4K TV, which means that the resolution in an 8K TV is four times higher than that of a 4K TV. There are more pixels in a 75-inch 8K TV than there are in a 75-inch 4K TV, and these more densely packed pixels in the same overall area translate to a more detailed, realistic picture.

Most people can see a difference between a 4K TV and an 8K TV. Some may look at the two TVs and say that they both look good, just like some people would listen to a song on a $10 speaker and say it sounds the same as a $500 speaker. For tech nerds, though, the incredible difference in image quality between a 4K TV and an 8K TV is worth it.