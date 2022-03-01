8 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy An 8K TV Yet

While 8K is four times the pixel count of 4K, it certainly doesn't look four times better to the human eye. In fact, according to the 2020 double-blind study "Tested Perceptual Difference Between UHD-1/4K and UHD-2/8K" from Warner Bros., the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), Amazon, LG, and Pixar, 8K video increases the perceived picture quality over 4K only minimally.

For the study, more than 100 people watched live-action and animated clips created in native 8K and the same clips downscaled to 4K on an LG 88-inch OLED 8K TV. The viewers' most common response was that the 4K and 8K clips looked the same, while the second most common response said that the 8K clips looked somewhat better, and a small number of responses claimed the 4K clips looked better. The average of all the responses judged that the 8K clips looked "marginally slightly better" than the 4K versions. And people with better than 20/20 vision sitting five feet from the TV (as opposed to sitting nine feet away) scored the 8K clips just a small degree better than the remainder of the group.

These survey results hammer home the point that despite having four times the pixel resolution of 4K displays, 8K TVs only look slightly better to some people and basically the same as 4K TVs to many people. And to notice the difference, it helps to have a large TV and to sit closer to the screen than the average of seven feet away.