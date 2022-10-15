What Is Dolby Cinema And Where Can You Watch It?

Been to a movie theater recently? It's a confusing affair, and we don't mean deciding what to watch. There's premium this, premium that, acronyms aplenty, and ticket prices keep going up.

Part of that is because the streaming service wars have intensified, with movies often getting digital releases soon after the theatrical release. Universal Pictures and Dreamworks titles are coming to Peacock within months, and WarnerMedia started rolling out hybrid releases in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day.

Multiple new, premium moviegoing options have been created to tempt people out of their homes and into the theaters. One of these is Dolby Cinema, found at AMC theaters in the U.S. and various other chains worldwide.

Created by Dolby Laboratories, it was designed to turn cinema-going into a "transformative experience." But what does that entail, and why should you try to find a Dolby Cinema theater near you for your next movie-watching experience?