FandangoNow and Vudu merge into a single streaming service

Vudu has been around for a long time and was one of the early offerings where fans of movies could buy digital copies to keep in their personal movie libraries. Vudu was purchased by NBCUniversal from Walmart last year after Walmart decided to shed the movie service.

Fandango is a platform that allows movie fans to see what movies are playing in theaters nearby and purchase tickets. It also has a streaming platform called FandangoNow with both free and paid movie streaming options. Vudu and FandangoNow will merge into a single streaming service that will continue to use the name Vudu.

The combined service will feature over 200,000 new releases and a catalog of older movies and TV shows that can be rented or purchased without a subscription. The service will also offer access to thousands of free streaming titles. Vudu was chosen as the name for the combined service because it has name recognition and has been around for a long time.

It also had a significantly larger user base than FandangoNow. While FandangoNow is going away, users of the service won’t lose access to any of the content they purchased previously. All movies and TV series they purchase will be automatically transferred to Vudu. New content will be continually added to the new Vudu streaming service.

Many of the titles available on the service are offered in 4K Ultra HD and support Dolby Atmos Vision. Vudu is also available as an app on a broad range of streaming devices, including smart TVs, Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and others. Vudu will also replace FandangoNow as the official movie store on Roku devices.