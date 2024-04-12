5 Ways Your Personal Information May End Up On The Dark Web

As technology advances, cybersecurity has never been more important. Each new device we connect to the internet further opens the door for cyberattacks and leaks of our personal information onto the dark web. But what is this part of the internet?

You can think of the dark web as the deepest part of the internet. You can't easily access the dark web through a conventional browser, like Google Chrome or Apple's Safari. Instead, you need special software, which both grants you access and tries to make you anonymous as you surf. The dark web's seeming anonymity has attracted a lot of illegal activity over the years, where hackers run dark web marketplaces worth billions selling drugs, malware, and other people's personal information.

The illegal trade of people's private information is enormous, too. In 2017, Pew Research found that nearly two-thirds of Americans had experienced some form of data breach, and that was before Equifax announced a shocking security breach that was even worse, compromising the private records of more than 147 million people. There are some ways you can prevent the spread of your information, such as by hiring a personal information security company. There's even a hidden Google feature that will scan the dark web for your email address so you can know when it's out there.

One way to protect your personal information from leaking is to understand how it may end up on the dark web in the first place. Here are some ways that can happen, and what you can do to protect yourself.