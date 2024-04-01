Here's Why AT&T Reset Millions Of User Passcodes

AT&T confirmed a data breach affecting more than 70 million people. Of those, 7.6 million are current customers. For millions, the company needed to reset passcodes, according to information obtained by TechCrunch.

"To the best of our knowledge, the compromised data appears to be from 2019 or earlier and does not contain personal financial information or call history," the company said in an official notice. AT&T says it will reach out via email or mail to all the affected customers who had sensitive information stolen and put up for sale on the dark web and has already reset their passwords as a precaution, which means they won't have to take any action on their end.

The carrier is also promising "complimentary identity theft and credit monitoring services" to the affected customers. Notably, AT&T promises that the cache of stolen data did not contain details such as call logs or sensitive financial details. However, the information stolen, which varies on a per-user basis, was still enough to execute scams.