Here's What Really Happens When You Accept Cookies

If all the cookies you've accepted online were real, you'd probably be on a weight loss program by now. Almost all the websites you visit welcome you by asking you to accept cookies. If you're like the average internet user, you do so without thinking twice, just so you can get to what you came for.

In compliance with a GDPR transparency mandate, these sites would typically display a consent banner that contains a link to their cookie policy (which no one ever reads), and they may tell you the cookies are there to enhance your experience. But as we've learned from real life, it's probably best to only accept desserts from people you know and trust. Also, these "cookies" aren't merely nuggets of virtual hospitality — they have real implications on your online (and subsequently, real life) security and privacy, so it's important to be sure just what you're accepting.

So, to help you do that, we'll unpack what website cookies are, and what really happens when you accept them.