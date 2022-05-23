How To Clear Cookies On Firefox

There are many important details related to being a regular browser of the internet. Among the most important is how to not only keep yourself safe online but also how to delete certain information to ensure the fastest browsing experience possible. In terms of deleting information from your browser, one of the most important is clearing cookies, and many people are confused about how to do so in Firefox as opposed to other options. This doesn't mean Firefox makes it difficult to clear cookies; it simply means it's done differently than on other browsers like Chrome and Safari.

So, what exactly are cookies? According to Google Support, they are files created by the various websites you visit using the browser. These cookies are in place to make your time on their websites more of an enjoyable experience. For example, they do things like keep you logged in, remember site preferences, as well as suggest local content based on your location. How you clear cookies on Firefox depends on whether you're using the desktop or mobile version of the browser.