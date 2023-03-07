WPA3 Vs. WPA2 Routers: What's The Difference?

With the rise of cyber-attacks and increasing concerns about data privacy, network security has become an essential aspect of everyone's daily lives. Wireless networks are particularly vulnerable to unauthorized access, making it crucial to secure them using robust security protocols. The Wi-Fi Protected Access 2 (WPA2) protocol has been the industry standard for securing wireless networks for many years. However, with new vulnerabilities and threats emerging, the Wi-Fi Alliance developed WPA3, an upgraded security protocol designed to improve the security of wireless networks.

WPA2 was introduced in 2004 and has been the most widely used wireless security protocol ever since. It uses the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) algorithm to secure network traffic and provides a 256-bit encryption key. However, WPA2 is not without its vulnerabilities. In 2017, researchers discovered the Key Reinstallation Attack (KRACK) vulnerability, which allows attackers to intercept and manipulate data transmitted over the network. While router manufacturers and hardware companies have patched this, it highlights the importance of keeping routers and devices up-to-date with the latest security updates.

In response, the Wi-Fi Alliance developed WPA3, released in 2018. WPA3 provides more robust security and introduces several new features, making it more difficult for attackers to access the network. While WPA3 is a significant improvement over WPA2, it's important to note that not all devices support it. For example, older devices that do not support WPA3 may be unable to connect to a network that uses this protocol.