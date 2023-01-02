The Hidden Costs Of Online Shopping That You Need To Know

According to a report published by Adobe, Americans spent $1.7 trillion on online purchases between March 2020 and February 2022. What's more, Adobe expects U.S. consumers to spend more than $1 trillion in 2022 — this is almost as much as the revenue that was recorded in 2018 and 2019 combined. This means that online shopping is now bigger than ever, partly driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and more consumers embracing online platforms.

Amazon is the biggest e-commerce company by market value. Some of the other big players in North America are Shopify, Copart, eBay, Chewy, and Etsy. Beyond that, DoorDash is the most popular food and grocery online service app in the U.S., followed by Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Postmates (via Business of Apps).

However, even with subscription models, online delivery platforms often overcharge customers for convenience. In other words, you will likely find hidden costs when you're ordering groceries online. Here is a breakdown of the hidden charges you should know about.