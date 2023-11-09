Humane's Ai Pin Wants To Be Your Wearable AI Companion: Here's What It Can Do

AI is no longer relegated to your computer and smartphone. Tech company Humane has unveiled a small wearable AI-powered pin that can be attached to your clothing or any thin material via magnets. The device comprises a main computer and a battery booster, which can be hot-swapped to minimize downtime. Powered by a 2.1 GHz Snapdragon processor equipped with a Qualcomm AI Engine, this device has a wide range of AI features with multiple ways for users to interact with them.

The device features a camera, microphone, speaker, and a touchpad. Users can control the device using their voice after tapping it with two fingers. From there, users can get correspondence such as text messages and emails read out to them. Some of this AI device's uses include functioning as a foreign language interpreter and identifying the nutritional information of food in real time. It can also craft and send messages to contacts in the user's tone of voice.

Starting November 16 in the US, The AI Pin can be picked up in three colors: black Eclipse, silver Equinox, and an all-white Lunar for $699. The device includes a charging pad, a charging case, two battery boosters, a cable, and an adapter.