Humane's Ai Pin Wants To Be Your Wearable AI Companion: Here's What It Can Do
AI is no longer relegated to your computer and smartphone. Tech company Humane has unveiled a small wearable AI-powered pin that can be attached to your clothing or any thin material via magnets. The device comprises a main computer and a battery booster, which can be hot-swapped to minimize downtime. Powered by a 2.1 GHz Snapdragon processor equipped with a Qualcomm AI Engine, this device has a wide range of AI features with multiple ways for users to interact with them.
The device features a camera, microphone, speaker, and a touchpad. Users can control the device using their voice after tapping it with two fingers. From there, users can get correspondence such as text messages and emails read out to them. Some of this AI device's uses include functioning as a foreign language interpreter and identifying the nutritional information of food in real time. It can also craft and send messages to contacts in the user's tone of voice.
Starting November 16 in the US, The AI Pin can be picked up in three colors: black Eclipse, silver Equinox, and an all-white Lunar for $699. The device includes a charging pad, a charging case, two battery boosters, a cable, and an adapter.
AI in the palm of your hand
On top of its AI functionality, what separates this device from a smartwatch is that it is a standalone device that does not require a smartphone to operate. This means a $24-a-month subscription is needed for the device to have a separate phone number that includes unlimited data, text, and talk.
The touchpad isn't the only way to control the AI Pin. This device features a laser ink display that uses the user's palm as a backdrop to display a menu that the user can control by tilting and rolling their hand or closing their fingers. It can also project text and other information.
This unique AI Pin features Bluetooth 5.1 functionality, so you can pair it with your wireless headphones and Wi-Fi 5, which offers 2.4GHz and 5GHz connection. It also has a 13MP camera with a resolution of 4208x3120 pixels and an ultra-wide 120-degree field of view. Some of the AI Pin's other features include an accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS, a 3D sensor, 4GB RAM, and 32 gigabytes of storage.
With a wearable camera and microphone come privacy concerns. However, Humane took steps to keep people safe with the AI Pin's RGB light bar that changes colors depending on its current function. For example, it will turn green when the device takes a photo and orange when its microphone is on.