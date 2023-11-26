Simple Tips To Fix That Annoying iPhone Keyboard Lag

A good keyboard is integral to any smartphone, and if you have an iPhone, you're likely using the default iOS keyboard. As far as keyboards go, Apple's is pretty good, offering a wide selection of languages, shortcuts, and even a hidden trackpad. However, there are times when the keyboard doesn't work as expected.

A common issue you might encounter is keyboard lag. This is a software bug that pops up periodically, going as far back as the iPhone 3G. It's also been an issue after the iOS 17 update, with many iPhone users reporting that their keyboard is very slow to register taps and predict text. This issue has cropped up in almost every keyboard app, including iMessage, WhatsApp, Mail, and Instagram. While short replies seem to work fine, anything longer than a sentence or two causes the keyboard to become sluggish. Users also report problems with auto-capitalization and inserting a word in the middle of typed text.

Using your iPhone without a functioning keyboard can be a nightmare, and while Apple usually quashes bugs with an update, there are a few ways you can troubleshoot the issue while you wait for a fix to be rolled out.