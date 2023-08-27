How To Turn Your iPhone's Keyboard Into A Trackpad

It might sound weird at first, but, if you want to, you can turn your iPhone's keyboard into a trackpad. While drafting messages on our iPhones, we've all experienced difficulty placing the cursor correctly, highlighting the wrong words or accidentally deleting letters you don't intend to.

You might want to put the cursor at the start of a sentence to capitalize a word or in the middle to add a punctuation mark, but getting it wrong a couple of times, especially when there's too much text on the screen, could be very frustrating. This is a very common problem faced by many users.

Luckily, Apple has baked a hidden feature into its iPhones that solves this problem. The feature helps users reach the precise place in the on-screen text where they want to make edits.

To turn your iPhone's keyboard into a trackpad, you neither need to download a third-party app nor scroll through the complicated menus of the Settings app.