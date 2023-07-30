The New iPhone Emojis We Expect To See In 2023

Emojis are some of the most anticipated additions to any major iOS update, even more so than many new features. While most people might not communicate entirely in emojis, they are still essential in expressing emotions in a way that words cannot entirely convey. After all, a picture says a thousand words, even a tiny yellow one that depicts a specific movement or emotion.

Thankfully, we're gearing up to get some brand-new emojis added to our phones in the coming months. According to Emojipedia, new icons will arrive on iPhones and other devices around September 2023 via the Unicode update titled Emoji Version 15.1. (The last time we got new emojis was back in March, including a donkey, a jellyfish, a traditional fan, and the Khanda.)

As there are still a few months left to go before the official emojis are released, there will likely be more to be announced, so don't consider this a definitive list. However, what is slated to be released promises some cool additions that make slight but impactful changes to how we communicate with emojis.