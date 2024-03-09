6 Ways To Customize Your Android Device Just For You

The quickest and most common way to add personality to your phone is by customizing the places you visit the most often — the home screen and the lock screen. Taking your time to organize the apps on your home screen will help you access your most used services quickly. You can create folders, add new pages, and place apps in whatever order you prefer. However, nothing livens things up as much as changing your wallpaper.

There is a great selection of wallpaper apps for Android that you can use for this task. Though the excitement and first-party support for live wallpapers has died down, there are still workarounds to set a video as your wallpaper. Most phones running Android 12 and higher come with Material You theming, which automatically extracts dominant colors from the applied wallpaper and matches them to the system accent colors.

Lock screen options, while sparse on most Android phones, do exist and can significantly change the way you use your phone. Enabling Always-On Display on supported devices lets you glance over the time and incoming notifications without ever having to touch your phone. Certain Android skins like OxygenOS go one step further and allow you to add images and widgets to the AOD. From the settings, you can also control the visibility of notifications when your phone is locked.