6 Android Developer Settings For Tech-Savvy Users To Tweak

Android has always offered users far greater control over the software experience, whether in the form of baked-in features or additions through third-party apps available on the Play Store. Things like changing icon packs, using live wallpapers, and floating windows all add to the fun of using an Android smartphone — but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Even if you are moderately enthusiastic about technology, you'd be well aware of the prowess of Android's development community. One can replace their phone's entire operating system for a different flavor or tweak its kernel for optimal performance. While these power-user modifications are great, they do come with the risk of unlocking your phone's bootloader and thereby tampering with its warranty.

Fortunately, Android has a hidden compartment of goodies that offer some very interesting options to play around with. Aptly named Developer Options, this tab is home to experimental features, largely to be used by app and software developers to see how the system reacts in different scenarios. However, that doesn't stop us from enjoying the benefits these options bring.