14 Best FPS Games For Android, Ranked

From "Duck Hunt" to "Call of Duty," people love first-person shooters. In fact, shooters are among the most popular genre across nearly every age group, from teenagers to retirees.

Most of us got our first taste of aiming a digital weapon on a console, a personal computer, or at the arcade. The fast-paced gameplay and controls required a certain amount of hardware, which largely kept those games tethered to living rooms and gaming spaces. However, the rising ubiquity of mobile phones brought along with it a new kind of gaming. In 2022, mobile games accounted for more than half the total video game market. As such, it's no wonder that as soon as the technology allowed, a whole host of mobile FPS games cropped up on mobile devices, from console adaptations to mobile exclusives.

Now we're living in a renaissance of mobile FPS games. There are so many, in fact, that it can be hard to know where to jump in. There are dozens of options, and you could spend a while jumping from one virtual battleground to the next looking for your own personal Colosseum. Allow us to take some of the guesswork out of finding the best mobile FPS games to play on your Android — here are 14 you can try right now.