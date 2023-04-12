14 Best FPS Games For Android, Ranked
From "Duck Hunt" to "Call of Duty," people love first-person shooters. In fact, shooters are among the most popular genre across nearly every age group, from teenagers to retirees.
Most of us got our first taste of aiming a digital weapon on a console, a personal computer, or at the arcade. The fast-paced gameplay and controls required a certain amount of hardware, which largely kept those games tethered to living rooms and gaming spaces. However, the rising ubiquity of mobile phones brought along with it a new kind of gaming. In 2022, mobile games accounted for more than half the total video game market. As such, it's no wonder that as soon as the technology allowed, a whole host of mobile FPS games cropped up on mobile devices, from console adaptations to mobile exclusives.
Now we're living in a renaissance of mobile FPS games. There are so many, in fact, that it can be hard to know where to jump in. There are dozens of options, and you could spend a while jumping from one virtual battleground to the next looking for your own personal Colosseum. Allow us to take some of the guesswork out of finding the best mobile FPS games to play on your Android — here are 14 you can try right now.
14. Dead Effect 2
From the folks at BadFly Interactive comes the sequel to one of the coolest zombie game premises in recent memory. The first game follows an experimental research ship in deep space where scientists are free from regulations and able to get really weird with thier experiments. In an attempt to crack the code to immortality, they accidentally create the living dead and unleash them on the ship.
"Dead Effect 2" picks up in the immediate aftermath of the first game. You're woken from cryosleep on the same spaceship from the first game. However, now soldiers from Earth are on their way to erase all evidence that this incident ever happened. To survive, you'll have to fight your way through a ship filled with both living and dead enemies.
This free-to-play game features smooth movements and gameplay, which includes mini puzzles like fingerprint scans and matching electrical frequencies to unlock new areas and information. You're also granted access to a variety of weapons ranging from standard firearms to futuristic electricity guns to fight the enemies you'll find around every corner as you navigate the ship.
13. Combat Master Mobile FPS
As the name suggests, "Combat Master Mobile FPS" is a fully-fledged first-person shooter for mobile platforms, which is both its greatest strength and biggest weakness. Players navigate environments using jumps and slides to avoid certain death. There are maps that can be played in either horizontal or vertical modes, which allows for a little flexibility in the way you experience the game.
It's not a game that holds your hand in the user interface or gameplay itself. There's a moderately steep learning curve right out of the gate as you figure out the controls, which newbies must manage while being mercilessly hunted by other players. The game demands that you get good or die. Once you get the hang of things, it becomes a fast-paced battle simulator that will push you to your limit.
The biggest flaw is the game's lack of controller support. With so many weapons and actions to choose from and only two thumbs, the game suffers from the limitations of its touchscreen format. You can't help but feel like a few finishing touches might make the game really shine.
12. Shadowgun Legends: Online FPS
Madfinger Games brings a tale of alien invasion and human revenge to Android devices with "Shadowgun Legends." There has been a decade of war and humanity is searching for heroes to defend against extraterrestrial enemies. You play as an aspiring soldier on a personal mission to make a name for yourself among humanity's legends.
When you get started in "Shadowgun Legends" you can choose between consistent hints and tips or be left to your own devices. A lobby space gives you access to missions, weapon upgrades, sponsors, and more. Each mission is followed by a mini celebration as your celebrity and cultural cache grow. There are hundreds of missions you can play on your own, with computer-controlled support, or with friends in online co-op.
As you complete missions, you'll unlock new weapons and upgrades to level up to make your character even more deadly. Loot bonuses are offered for watching ads and additional gear can be purchased in-game.
11. Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk FPS
Created by Azur Interactive Games Limited, "Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk FPS" is a free-to-play game that takes place in a dystopian cyberpunk future, as the name suggests. Having achieved incredible technological capabilities the likes of which should have lifted us into a technological utopia, humanity instead descends into all-out interplanetary war — and you're a soldier on the frontlines.
The graphics are sharp and the gameplay is smooth whether you're running around on the ground or piloting a giant mechanical war machine. The game takes cues from console favorites like "Titanfall" and puts it on your mobile phone. You start each match as an ordinary soldier running on the ground with other ordinary soldiers. You and your squad mates are on a mission to defeat the opposing team before it's too late.
However, you're given the option to call in a Titan, which descends from the sky and lands in front of you. Climbing in makes you slower and less maneuverable but much more powerful, allowing you to crush your enemies — sometimes quite literally. While some people hate auto-fire, the feature is a benefit here, simplifying the controls and allowing you to focus on fighting giant robots with your own giant robot.
10. Into the Dead 2
"Into the Dead 2" is a zombie shooter from PIKPOK. The game's opening animatic will feel familiar to fans of "The Last of Us," but the gameplay takes a wholly different tact once it gets started.
The game begins with the truck the player is driving getting into an accident. After emerging from the crash battered and bloody but alive, you realize there are walking corpses as far as the eye can see. You are now forced to navigate a world filled with ravenous ghouls to save your family. There's a certain cartoony quality to the art style but it honestly adds to the charm, putting you into a stylized but still recognizably post-apocalyptic world.
When the game begins in earnest, you'll find yourself on rails, unable to turn your head but able to shift side to side to get better shots. You'll sprint through the decaying mob while acquiring materials to build new gear, upgrade weapons, and get from one city to the next on the most dangerous cross-country road trip of all time. The gameplay of "Into the Dead 2" is as much about avoiding enemies and resource conservation as it is about mowing down zombies, making it a deceptively addictive combination.
9. Unkilled
"Unkilled" comes from the creative and ghoulish minds at Madfinger Games, whose titles are now distributed by Deca_Games, and is free to download. Where some zombie games lean into the blood and gore, "Unkilled" leans into the wacky decayed heart at the center of the genre.
You're a survivor in the aftermath of a zombie catastrophe and it's your job to move through the city, block by block and building by building, clearing the area of zombies. It's the only way humanity can reclaim its cities, and it's the only way we're going to survive. While the stakes are high, the experience is lighthearted. You and your squad move from checkpoint to checkpoint, clearing zombies, moving debris, and rescuing civilians. Along the way, you'll unlock more powerful weapons and equipment upgrades. You're going to need them.
As the game progresses, you'll face down increasingly difficult and increasingly disgusting enemies. While the environment and movements get the job done, the zombie-kill animations leave a little something to be desired. It feels almost as if the developers stopped work before the last ten percent of the game was completed. While "Unkilled" is missing those finishing touches which could elevate it from a good game to a great one, it still delivers solid FPS thrills for Android gamers.
8. Hitman: Sniper
The "Hitman" franchise carries a certain amount of cultural cred, not to mention decades of established lore — after all, the series is over two decades old and spawned a movie starring Timothy Olyphant. This elevates what at first seems like a significantly stripped-down version of the "Hitman" games you may have played before. Rather than attempt to give you the same experience you would get on a console, "Hitman: Sniper" focuses on doing one thing as well as possible.
You play as Agent 47, the familiar protagonist of the series, on a mission in Montenegro. You're looking for an advertising billionaire who moonlights as a human trafficker — the sort of target you can take out and sleep easy afterward, at least in a video game. After successfully assassinating your mark, you're onto the next mission, but it's about more than just shooting people. "Hitman: Sniper" encourages you to look for creative ways to take people out. Blow out the floor from underneath them or shoot something nearby to draw them out in the open.
The game avoids the frantic movements of most FPS games and instead asks you to be patient, think carefully, and plan your movements before you act. If you get caught or miss your mark, you fail. "Hitman: Sniper" is available on the Google Play store for $0.99.
7. Guns of Boom
"Guns of Boom" comes to us from Game Insight and is free to download on the Google Play store. Right away, you'll notice the deliberately unrealistic art style. It is crisp but cartoony, letting you know right up front that you're going to be using weapons, but in the same way that kids transform sticks into swords with your imagination. It is a first-person shooter, but more importantly, it's a game.
The art style will be familiar to fans of "Fortnite," although the game itself is slightly less frantic. Rather than 100 players in an all-out battle for supremacy, you play on teams of four, working together to control the map and defeat the opposing players. You'll have a variety of weapons and health packs at your disposal and the game defaults to aim-assist and auto-fire. If you can get your reticle in the region of your target, the game will help get it the rest of the way there. It may not be the game of choice for competitive FPS gamers, but it's a fun way to unwind, especially with younger players.
6. Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS
"Critical Ops" doesn't have any style or narrative gimmicks to hold it up. Instead, it's a quintessential first-person shooter without any bells and whistles, with a lot of similarities to "CS: GO." You can choose to play either as a member of the Coalition, the game's heroes fighting to save the world, or you can play as a member of the Breach, a destructive group bent on shattering the status quo. You're given an opportunity to choose your faction of choice at the beginning of each match.
The game comes from Critical Force and is free to play. You play as one member of a five-person team, fighting another team of the opposing disposition. Rather than run through the map gun's blazing, victory requires teamwork and strategy to outthink and outmaneuver your opponents. When you start, you'll be placed in tutorial matches until you get up to speed. Later, you can match up with strangers or with friends to play co-op missions to save or destroy the world.
5. Modern Strike Online PvP FPS
From Azur Games (the same folks who brought us "Infinity Ops") comes a free-to-play first-person shooter which delivers exactly what you want from the genre. If you've played even one or two shooters before, you know pretty much what you're getting with "Modern Strike Online."
After a very brief tutorial that covers basic movements and attacks, you're dropped into an active game with real players to duke it out in the arena. Switching between weapons is easy and intuitive, but having all of the buttons on the screen means that sometimes you accidentally swap out for a knife in the midst of a gunfight. That problem aside, the aim assist and auto-fire work well, even when switching between weapons, to keep you plowing toward victory with as little interruption as possible. Moreover, it prevents you from needing to shift between moving and firing during a firefight. Added effects, like sniper rifles only firing when zoomed in, add a layer of realism to the gameplay.
Maps are small and tight, which keeps the fight engaging. If you want a more casual FPS experience that still feels intense, this might be it.
4. Modern Combat 5: Mobile FPS
"Modern Combat 5" is a free-to-play game from Gameloft SE that places players on a contemporary battlefield. The game begins three weeks after a cyber-attack in Venice. The World Liberation Army takes credit for the attack and authorities move in, but it's all a cover for something much more sinister.
You play as a private military contractor working for Gillman Security, and your first mission is a doozy. Your objectives are to stop an oncoming attack, kill the ringleader, and destroy a helicopter. All in a day's work. You and your squad swim through a destroyed and flooded building, debris floating everywhere, and emerge into a shattered city. Enemies appear almost immediately and it is up to you to stop a biological attack that could threaten the world as we know it. The only way to stop them? Shoot everything in sight.
There is no auto-fire, which means you'll end up relying on rapid fire over precision. The game seems to recognize this and is pretty lax about damage, allowing you to take several hits before you start to feel it. If you're looking for a fun narrative shooter without all the anxiety of blistering combat, look no further.
3. Standoff 2
"Standoff 2" sits somewhere between realistic, unforgiving warfare and the combat equivalent of a particularly enthusiastic water balloon fight. The combination of nearly realistic weapons and wacky avatars makes for an odd but endearing juxtaposition.
There are several different game modes available. Arms Race requires you to kill players with every available weapon in the game, while Defuse pits a team of terrorists trying to plant a bomb against a bomb squad trying to stop them. Meanwhile, Arcade drops you into a map with a timer and a kill counter, and the team with the most kills at the end wins.
Joining a match drops you into a lobby while locating other players, giving you an opportunity to familiarize yourself with the controls before the bloodshed starts. Your gameplay options are limited at the beginning, but new game modes are unlocked as you progress through the game. Keep your guard up, however. The maps are tight and close quarters mean you're never too far from an enemy.
2. Call of Duty Mobile
Brought to you by Activision, one of the most trusted names in video games, "Call of Duty Mobile" brings the franchise you know and love to your cell phone. Gameplay modes include regular multiplayer (which is most similar to the "Call of Duty" experience you're familiar with from your console), battle royale, and zombies. Each category also has additional modes nested inside, which means that you can play capture the flag, snipers only, and more online.
"Call of Duty Mobile" defaults to low-resolution graphics when you first install the game but offers an option to download additional assets to up the quality. It's a nice touch which balances the best gameplay experience with the need to conserve virtual real estate.
One of the game's best features is the hold-and-fire function, which allows you to unleash a stream of bullets while actively aiming. This feature lets you adjust your aim without releasing the trigger, fixing a problem that plagues other mobile shooters. You'll unlock new weapons and gear as you progress, allowing you to customize your character and loadouts for future games.
1. PUBG Mobile
The lore is that the "PUBG" creator thought of the game after seeing the 2000 Japanese horror film "Battle Royale," and the format introduced by the title has taken the FPS landscape by storm. Like other battle royale games, "PUBG Mobile" is free to play but does offer loot boxes and other in-game purchases.
Players have the option of first or third-person perspective in an island arena with up to 99 other players. Each match begins with you and your competitors in a plane, flying high over an island. You can jump out at any time, but choose where you land carefully. You're safer in the middle of nowhere but supplies and weapons only spawn in or near buildings. Just remember there are 99 other people on this island, and they all want you dead. However, you're going to have to face them eventually because the map is shrinking, forcing you all into close quarters.
The "PUBG" community remains active today, having been downloaded more than half a billion times, and new content is always being added. Your next victory could start right now in this classic Android FPS.