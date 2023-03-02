This Is How The Duck Hunt Gun Actually Worked

The simplicity of hunting down ducks by pointing a toy gun at the TV and pulling the trigger thoughtlessly made "Duck Hunt" one of the most-enjoyed Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games. Its chuckling dog quickly became the most frustrating thing in video game history. Whether you were one of the multiple siblings who constantly squabbled to shoot the ducks down or a single child who spent several hours mastering your shooting skills, "Duck Hunt" was a great stress-buster.

Although a kid's imaginative brain could make the fake gun feel real, its only feedback was its iconic "k-chang" noise. No lights emanated from its barrel or anything like that, making its workings mysterious. This generated much curiosity about how it accurately detected the pointer's location, even without virtual crosshairs available in first-person shooter games today. Even more interesting is that the gun — marketed as the Nintendo Zapper — worked with any TV or screen, making it (almost) universally compatible during that era.