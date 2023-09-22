How To Set A Video Wallpaper On Your Android Phone
Photo wallpapers are great. Besides being the easiest way to personalize your smartphone, they also give it a unique identity that sets it apart from the sea of devices with the same model and brand. The best part about photo wallpapers is the extensive array of options available — you can set your personal photos as wallpapers, and if you get tired of those, you can easily hop on a royalty-free photo website to find images that are more to your liking.
However, if you're looking to spice things up a bit, consider using video wallpapers instead. Video wallpapers add some life to your phone screen and make it more appealing to look at. Unfortunately, there's no native support in Android for using videos as wallpaper, but you can get around this with the help of a third-party app from the Google Play Store. We'll walk you through the simple process of how to set videos as wallpaper on your Android device.
Setting custom videos as wallpaper
One Android wallpaper app you can download for this trick is the Video Live Wallpaper. Here's how to use it:
- Install and launch the app.
- Select Choose Video.
- In the warning pop-up, tap Allow to give the app access to your local media.
- Find your preferred video. If you don't want to use any personal videos, you can just download cool ones from stock photo and video sites Pixabay and Pexels.
- Trim the video to your desired length with the orange tool at the bottom.
- Select the wallpaper icon in the upper right corner to preview the video.
- Tap the gear icon on the top right to adjust the other settings. You can choose to disable the audio and change the scale of the video to fit your screen.
- Return to the video preview by tapping the back button.
- Select Set wallpaper.
- Choose either the Home screen option or the Home screen and lock screen combination (you can't, unfortunately, set a video wallpaper solely for your lock screen).
You can now see your video playing as your wallpaper.