How To Set A Video Wallpaper On Your Android Phone

Photo wallpapers are great. Besides being the easiest way to personalize your smartphone, they also give it a unique identity that sets it apart from the sea of devices with the same model and brand. The best part about photo wallpapers is the extensive array of options available — you can set your personal photos as wallpapers, and if you get tired of those, you can easily hop on a royalty-free photo website to find images that are more to your liking.

However, if you're looking to spice things up a bit, consider using video wallpapers instead. Video wallpapers add some life to your phone screen and make it more appealing to look at. Unfortunately, there's no native support in Android for using videos as wallpaper, but you can get around this with the help of a third-party app from the Google Play Store. We'll walk you through the simple process of how to set videos as wallpaper on your Android device.