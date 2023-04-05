10 Best Wallpaper Apps To Use On Your Android Phone

A recent survey found that the average American looks at their phone 344 times a day. That's about once every four minutes, assuming you are awake 24 hours a day and constantly checking the news for the latest on why Twitter has a new Doge logo. While that's certainly an unsettling amount of time to spend looking at that little screen, it's not terribly surprising. After all, nearly half of the people in that same survey consider themselves addicted to their phones, and most feel uneasy if they leave their phones at home.

So we, as a country, clearly have a little problem with those handy computers in our pockets — so the least we can do for ourselves is to make them a little more pleasant to look at, right? The standard wallpaper options included with most phones are sparse, and there's just not enough variety when one is looking at that screen for the 200th time. Below are some wallpaper apps that can provide a little serenity, perhaps some quick information, or even a bit of entertainment in one's daily routine.