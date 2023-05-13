How To Uninstall Bloatware Apps On Your Android Phone

Are you tired of notifications and random alerts from bloatware apps on your Android phone? Several entry-level and mid-range Android phones can come with third-party apps that are not necessary for the phone's basic functions. Developers pay smartphone manufacturers to keep these apps at the forefront so that you register and use them, increasing the userbase. Although these apps help OEMs to keep the phone's cost in check, they degrade the end-user experience.

For instance, most entry-level Samsung phones come with the company's app store, calendar, VPN, and online payments app. Some manufacturers even load their phones with weather apps, social media platforms, or even video games. Such apps often clutter the phone's app drawer and memory, making it difficult to get things done.

However, that doesn't mean you can't do anything about it. First, you can try and uninstall these apps, like you usually do. If you can't do that, you can use Android Debug Bridge.