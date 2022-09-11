5 Kinds Of Android Apps You Need To Stop Using Right Now

With the millions of apps available on the Google Play Store, it's easy to get carried away with downloading all sorts of software for your Android device. This is especially true if you're a new phone user who wants to explore everything that the Play Store has to offer. You probably want to try all the newest mobile games or get into the top productivity apps.

However, a word of caution: not every app you install on your phone is actually worth having. Sooner or later, you'll notice the consequence of having too many applications as you watch your device slowly freezing on you. That's why it's highly encouraged that you clean your phone every once in a while and uninstall all of the unnecessary apps that only eat your storage. Here are five of the apps you need to start removing if you want your phone to be as good as new.