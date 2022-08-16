Here's The Easiest Way To Scan Your Android Phone For Viruses

There's a common misconception about smartphones, and it's a dangerous one: many people believe they don't need to worry about viruses, spyware, and malware when they're using a phone. If only that were true! Unfortunately, there are tons of smartphone viruses out there, and it's more important than ever to try to protect yourself. After all, it's not uncommon for our phones to hold access to some of our most private data, including passwords, messages, and even bank accounts. If you want to stay safe, it's a good idea to scan your phone with an antivirus app.

You might often hear about various computer hacks and exploits, but when it comes to smartphones, things are usually pretty quiet — but that's not due to a lack of malicious software. According to AVTest, the number of Android malware is steadily growing. In 2021, the company registered 3.28 million instances of Android-specific malware, and there might very well be many more in reality. Even if you're normally careful, it's important to go the extra mile if you want to secure your phone alongside some of your most important data.

Remember that even phones that come with various protective measures from the get-go, such as the Samsung Galaxy handsets, can become compromised. If you already have an antivirus app on your phone, make sure to use it regularly. However, if you don't or you do but you're looking to switch to something else, read on to see some of the options available.