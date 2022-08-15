Can Your Samsung Galaxy Get A Virus From Chrome? Here's What We Know

Most Samsung Galaxy smartphones come with Google Chrome or Samsung Internet as the default browser. Unlike the Safari app, the default browser on iOS, the pre-installed browsers on your Android smartphone are more vulnerable to security infiltration. Google Chrome, the most popular mobile browser, is no exception. Besides the security weakness, we've identified other issues with Google Chrome related to performance, privacy, and settings bloat.

However, Samsung Galaxy smartphones are equipped with security features to protect against malware. Before you download any files via a browser or Play Store, they're first scanned for viruses. Similarly, you can choose "Enhanced protection" on Google Chrome to prevent downloading files and extensions with malware. Even so, Android devices have the highest rate of malware compared to Windows, IoT, and iPhones — as reported by Panda Security. Of course, you should be concerned if your Samsung Galaxy can get a virus from Google Chrome. So, let's find out more.