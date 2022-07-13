Can Your iPhone Get A Virus From Safari? Here's What We Know

You may have heard before that it's impossible to get a virus on an iPhone. However, this is false and the product of tricky marketing from Apple, which the company has rescinded. But the myth persists, leading users to browse the internet unprotected. It may seem like the iPhone's main browser, Safari, has no risk of giving your phone a virus. However, no matter the method of browsing the internet, there's always a chance it could happen.

Although it's incorrect to say that the iPhone can't get a virus, it is true that iOS devices are generally more secure. The likelihood of getting viruses is rare, but it definitely is possible and depends greatly on how one is using the iPhone. Safe internet browsing practices still apply to Safari, as there can be malicious or unsecure websites that could lead to a virus on your phone. Suspicious websites may prompt downloads to your iPhone, or try and get you to click on fishy looking ads. Like anything else, if it seems too good to be true, don't trust it. This applies even to iPhones when using Safari.

Viruses themselves don't come from using Safari, but instead the websites you visit on the browser or other iOS browsers like Chrome. As long as you are using the internet safely, you shouldn't come across any issues.