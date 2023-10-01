5 Of The Best Keyboard Apps For Android Phones
We undeniably spend a lot of time on our phones, and a big part of that is spent typing — texting, writing emails, and taking notes. You may be one of those people who compose essays or even novels using your phone's keyboard. After all, smartphones have become mini-computers with all the capabilities and functionalities we need.
From drafting professional documents to jotting down creative ideas on the go, our phones have transformed the way we communicate and express ourselves. And the keyboard app we use can make a big difference in how efficiently we can get our point across when writing on our phones.
While your Android phone comes with Gboard preinstalled, an outstanding keyboard in its own right, you may find that other apps better meet your needs. Whether you need to send a quick reply to a friend or a detailed message to your boss, the right keyboard can help you make every keystroke count.
Here are some of the best keyboard apps for Android to enhance your typing experience.
Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard
Are you tired of autocorrect pestering you when you use slang, type words in a foreign language, or write uncommon names? If so, the Microsoft SwiftKey AI Keyboard may be just what you need. This smart keyboard learns your writing style, including the words, phrases, and emojis you most frequently use, adapting to offer personalized predictions, ensuring a smoother and more intuitive typing experience tailored to your unique preferences. As it gets to know you, it'll suggest the next word, allowing you to enter an entire word with just a single tap.
It's also customizable, so you can choose from hundreds of free keyboard themes, or if you're feeling creative, you can even design your own keyboard, making it truly yours. You may also find yourself typing faster when using this keyboard because it detects misspellings, missed spaces, and missed letters, helping to minimize typos and ensuring you don't waste time backspacing and correcting mistakes.
You can arrange the toolbar the way you want, placing your most-used typing tools such as GIFs, Clipboard, Translator, and stickers at your fingertips. If you prefer swiping to tapping, you can use SwiftKey Flow to slide from one letter to another, forming words with a continuous swipe motion, which can significantly speed up your typing. All of these features combine to provide an improved mobile typing experience.
Grammarly Keyboard
Many of us have revisited an email or social media post only to spot an obvious typo or grammar mistake we somehow overlooked. With the Grammarly Keyboard, such oversights become a thing of the past. This tool not only offers real-time corrections for grammar, spelling, and punctuation but also ensures your writing is refined and professional from the get-go. The app goes beyond autocorrect, featuring tone analysis to help users choose the best words to convey their message.
It offers extensive feedback on various writing aspects, from punctuation to tone. Another standout feature is its seamless integration with popular apps, from emails to social media, ensuring you maintain writing quality everywhere you type. It also has a personal dictionary feature where you can add unique or specialized terms, ensuring they aren't flagged as errors in future writings. The Grammarly Keyboard is more than just an app that helps you type faster — it's a comprehensive writing assistant that helps guarantee clear, effective, and tone-appropriate communication.
Typewise Custom Keyboard
While the honeycomb layout means there's a bit of a learning curve when getting started with the Typewise Custom Keyboard, don't let that put you off to it — you'll get the hang of it in no time. And once you do, you may find it hard to go back to traditional QWERTY keyboard apps. If you want to speed up your typing, this app can help with that, too. For example, to capitalize a letter, all you have to do is swipe up on the desired letter, and swiping left anywhere on the keyboard deletes text, cutting down on the time needed to make changes.
If you type in multiple languages, you won't have to worry about switching back and forth between them like with other keyboard apps, thanks to Typewise's automatic language detection feature that recognizes the language you're using and provides appropriate word suggestions and corrections based on that language. If you start typing a word in Spanish, it will suggest Spanish words, even if you were previously typing in English.
Fleksy Keyboard
Speed, accuracy, and customization come to mind when thinking about Fleksy Keyboard. From customized themes for a variety of moods and aesthetics to customizable keyboard sizes, it's easy to mold this app to your liking. You can further customize the app using its extension system, which lets users add various shortcuts to the keyboard to tailor its functionality to meet their specific needs.
The app emphasizes speed and precision, and its predictive text engine learns user patterns and offers relevant word suggestions, which could help increase the speed and accuracy of your typing. It also features a gesture system that allows users to swipe right to add spaces and left to delete words, adding a fun, interactive element to the typing experience. As we all know, GIFs are a big part of text-based communication, and Fleksy's built-in GIF search makes it easy to find the right GIF without leaving the keyboard.
AI.Type Keyboard
When it comes to simplifying the task of typing on smartphones, the feature-rich AI.Type keyboard stands out, offering intuitive predictions and a user-friendly interface for everything from texting to writing emails. The keyboard is designed to predict words based on the context of what users are typing. This feature claims to reduce keystrokes by 75%, making typing faster and more efficient.
As it gets to know your writing style, its predictions become more accurate, making writing with it even more efficient. The app uses a sound notification to let you know when it autocorrects a word, allowing you to accept or reject its suggestion. Although the app uses cloud-based predictions to assist your writing, you can also use it offline, albeit with reduced effectiveness.
While the adaptive learning predictions are a big part of what makes this app special, it also has an extensive library of emojis, stickers, and GIFs to help you add some fun to your writing. If you prefer speaking over typing, you can use the keyboard's voice input feature to get your message across.