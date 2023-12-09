How To Set Up Quiet Hours On Your Android Device

Most of us rely on our phones and tablets to help us get through the day. Whether we use Google Maps to help us get from point A to point B, or messaging apps like WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family throughout the day, there's rarely a moment we're without our digital companion.

All of that activity can mean a lot of buzzing and beeping throughout the day. In daytime, that's usually not a problem, but at night, when we're ready to relax, watch our favorite TV series without interruption, or get some rest, those notifications can become a nuisance.

What's even worse is finally falling asleep after a long day, only to be jolted out of your slumber by your Android device. You may be counting sheep for hours before you're able to get back to sleep after your phone has startled you awake. Android's Do Not Disturb (DND) mode was designed to prevent these types of scenarios, allowing you to silence your phone or tablet so you can rest or work quietly without being pestered by unnecessary notifications or calls.