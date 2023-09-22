This Android Feature Will Help You Cut Back On Your Late Night Scrolling

How often do you catch yourself using your phone way into the night? Perhaps you can't stop turning the pages of the romance eBook you've just downloaded, or you just have to watch the next episode of your favorite mystery thriller series. Whatever the case may be, you know deep down that staying up late on your phone is one of the worst things you can do to your body. If you're looking to break this bad habit, you'll be glad to know that Android offers some practical solutions to encourage you to start sleeping at a more decent hour.

Two handy features at your disposal are the Bedtime schedule, conveniently found in your native Clock app, and the Focus mode, part of the Digital Wellbeing feature. We'll walk you through how to put these tools to work to help you stop mindlessly scrolling through your device every single night.