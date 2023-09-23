Secret Google Maps Features Every Traveler Should Know

In a 2022 survey, SlashGear asked readers which navigation app they preferred. The answer was clear: 60.37% preferred Google Maps, while second place Apple Maps only recorded 17.86% of the vote. It's easy to see why Google's maps app is the top choice for so many of us: it's easy to use, reliable, and packed with features. So many features, in fact, that it's easy to miss some of them.

Some remain hidden away in menus that aren't easy to spot, and some are recent additions that might have flown under the radar of long-time Google Maps users. Knowing all of the latest tips and tricks will come in especially handy if you're a frequent traveler, as many of them are aimed at making exploring new places easier than ever. From new AI-powered features that let you explore famous landmarks to the Street View feature that lets you go back in time, here are the best hidden Google Maps features that many people don't know about.