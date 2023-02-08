Google Maps' New EV And Immersive View AI Features Are More Than Just Gimmicks

At its AI Search event streamed from Paris today, Google highlighted a handful of AI-assisted enhancements coming to Maps, and how it is diving more into the immersive side of visual guidance for navigation. First up is Immersive View for Maps, which was first introduced at Google I/O last year, and detailed at another event in September. Immersive View is essentially a combination of Street View imagery and Augmented Reality to present a photorealistic aerial view of the area around you.

Google has announced today that Immersive View in Maps is now live for London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo. The next phase of expansion will cover Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice in the coming months.

At the heart of Immersive View is a technology called neural radiance fields (NeRF), which Google says relies on AI to convert 2D images into immersive 3D representations. The company says NeRF can "accurately recreate the full context of a place including its lighting, the texture of materials and what's in the background."

When scouting a place using Immersive View, users also get access to a time slider that lets them take a peek at the same area at different hours of the day. Weather information will also be accordingly adjusted as users scrub the time scale. Aside from generating aerial 3D scenes, Immersive View lets users take a peek at indoor locations, like the view inside a coffee shop in all its directional 3D glory before they step into it.