The 10 Best Google Maps Street View Photos Of All Time

Street View has enabled time wasters online since 2007. It provides a glimpse into the ordinary lives of people from all over the world, exposing the mundanity of daily existence. This is an especially effective time-waster for those of us with a smattering of wanderlust in our makeup. We can explore not just the splendor of the Taj Mahal or the beauty of a mountain that gets photographed ten thousand times a year, but also the ordinary roads that make up our world. We can view a typical Romanian gas station or rural architecture in Kyrgystan. It provides an opportunity to see how the world really is.

The compiling of images from around the globe represents a massive amount of data. We are fortunate to have such a repository at our disposal. That said, most of it is completely devoid of any interesting characteristics and not much more than a record of some existence. However, among the many trillions of pixels are some digital gems. For years, Street View has served up a healthy dose of fascinating material from the streets of most countries around the world. Some of these appear to be staged while others are completely random. Regardless, here are ten of the best photos from the annals of Google Street View.