Why You Need To Stop Closing Apps On Your Android Phone

Android has progressively gotten more demanding in terms of a phone's resources, such as memory (RAM) and storage. That is why the standard method of dealing with poor performance on Android devices has been to close any open apps. The rationale behind this approach is straightforward: closing apps frees up resources on the phone and allows other apps to run faster. That perception, however, has been refuted, and the fact is that you do not need to close apps on your Android phone or tablet frequently. In fact, closing apps on your Android device can actually slow it down instead of improving its performance.

Let's dissect why that's the case. Android is designed to cut back on the resources utilized by apps and background processes when they are not in use, though there are plenty of apps that need you to turn off this feature in order to run in the background. Notably, this isn't a new feature: it has been present since Android Marshmallow.