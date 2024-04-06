iPhone iOS Tips: What Are Attention Aware Features & How You Can Turn Them Off

If you use an iPhone X or one of the models released since then, like the iPhone 15, a pretty nifty iOS capability you may have experienced is the Attention Aware feature. This technology uses your iPhone's front camera and, after determining whether you're looking at your device or not, adjusts certain settings intuitively.

For instance, if you're reading something on your phone and you have your screen timeout set to kick in after 30 seconds, Attention Aware will ensure that your phone does not auto-lock or start dimming while you're looking at the screen. Similarly, Attention Aware will reduce the volume of your preset notification alerts based on the assumption that you're actively engaging with your device and will be able to notice them without the loud noise. Additionally, when Attention Aware is turned on, your iPhone will expand your notifications if it detects you are looking at your phone screen at the time. Conversely, if it doesn't detect your gaze, you'll see more generic notifications to keep your communication private.

Attention Aware is another of the many convenient features that modern smartphones are designed with, but with the added layer of customization and privacy that its functionality offers, it's a very helpful tool indeed.