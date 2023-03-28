Android Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Increase Your Productivity

Google's Gboard on-screen keyboard, the de facto default Android virtual keyboard used by most manufacturers with over 5 billion user downloads and used on iOS and other non-Android devices as well, might have more features per pixel than any other interface you'll poke at on your phone. Some you know about, some you don't yet but will come to appreciate. And a few are so odd but awesome that it might take a minute to sink in, but you might never tap quite the same again.

The majority of these are actual shortcuts — things you can do while using your Android device to make things go more quickly or more smoothly. A few are settings that just make things work more smoothly. There are really useful Gboard features that aren't shortcut-related but could still be valuable to you, such as its integrated predictive search. Regardless of how many you enact, these shortcuts are sure to save you both time and effort.