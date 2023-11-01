Apple Watch May Soon Be Able To Detect Hypertension And Sleep Apnea

Apple, which has always touted its smartwatches as excellent health accessories, is likely to add a bunch of new health-focused features to future models. According to a Bloomberg report, among the new features likely to make it to the next-generation Apple Watch models is the capability to detect conditions like hypertension and sleep apnea.

Apple Watches have evolved to feature advanced health-focused features like heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and blood oxygen monitoring. The latter became an extremely important tool during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later Apple Watch models also added ECG functionality, detecting irregular heart rhythms that suggest AFib.

More recent health-focused feature additions to the Apple Watch include Cycle Tracking — designed to help women track their menstrual cycle, ovulation, and fertility — and the inclusion of a temperature sensor that can track the basal body temperature and other temperature changes in an individual.

In addition to these health features, the Apple Watch also offers a number of other features that can be beneficial for your health, such as fitness tracking, fall detection, and emergency SOS. These features have, on several occasions, turned into actual life savers.