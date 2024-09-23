Apple AirPods 4 Review: Is Noise Cancellation Worth The Bigger Price?

Not all that long ago, we were laughing at Apple's AirPods. These days, they're the benchmark for the wireless earbud segment, a status which has arguably allowed Apple to coast a little when it comes to features rivals feel obliged to include. For 2024, though, and the AirPods 4, the fourth-generation adds one such feature, with Active Noise Cancellation finally no longer the preserve of the AirPods Pro alone.

Advertisement

ANC — where background noise isn't just blocked by the presence of the earbud in your ear alone, but by analyzing the ambient sound and then delivering the specific frequencies to counter it — isn't new, but it can still feel like magic. It'll also cost you: the regular, non-ANC AirPods 4 are $129, whereas AirPods 4 with Noise Cancellation are $179. A $70 delta with the AirPods Pro 2, certainly, though not necessarily enough to make them an instant-buy.

With a long haul flight on the calendar, and both sets of AirPods 4 in my bag (along with my current go-to earbuds and headphones), it seemed the ideal time for not only a test of Apple's latest, but a showdown to see if Noise Cancellation is worth the $50 premium.

Advertisement