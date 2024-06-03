Sonos Ace Review: Worth The Price, But Not For The Reason You'd Think

Anticipation is a double-edged sword, and the new Sonos Ace headphones have plenty to do in order to justify both their $449 price and the time it took the company to bring them to market. Taking on ANC luminaries like Apple's AirPod Max and Sony's WH-1000XM5, Sonos' first headphones face not only the high expectations of the speaker-maker's existing customers, but breaking into a price-sensitive category already dominated by heavy hitters.

Sonos couldn't simply make a set of active noise-cancelling headphones and call it a day, then. Helping justify the Sonos Ace's premium price tag is its integration with a Sonos home theater system, promising a seamless — and private — cinematic experience that won't wake the rest of the house. Then there's clever spatial audio and head tracking, along with ergonomics and controls which have clearly learned from (and, in many ways, exceeded) the day-to-day experience with Sonos Ace's rivals.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

In short, it's the Sonos mission statement of performance with elegance, that just so happens to be worn on your head. As high hopes meet high fidelity, is Sonos Ace ambitious enough to carve out a space of its own?