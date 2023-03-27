Sonos Era 100 Review: Stereo Sound Is Just The Start For This Smart Speaker

Sonos has never been short of well-reviewed products, but the Sonos One has always held a special place in the speaker company's range. Punching above its scale in sound, aggressively priced, and neatly balanced on a design that's both surreptitious and sleek, the One — and its Play:1 predecessor — unsurprisingly proved the point of entry into Sonos ownership for a lot of music fans. That's a big set of shoes for the new Sonos Era 100 to fill.

Unlike the Era 300, also launching today, the Era 100 doesn't have spatial audio support to narrow its competition dramatically. It's not launching into a white space in the Sonos lineup, either, making its $30 price increase over the One all the more noticeable. And it doesn't break Sonos into new territory, like the affordable and battery-powered Roam.

Instead, Sonos focuses on the essentials. Sound quality, usability, and — more nebulous, but no less vital — fitting the sensibilities and expectations of the company's vocal user base. That's a whole lot to ask from a $249 smart speaker.