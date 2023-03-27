Sonos Era 300 Review: More Than Just A Spatial Audio Speaker

Once upon a time, stereo music was considered a gimmick. Now, it's the turn of spatial audio to win over audio skeptics, and that's a challenge the Sonos Era 300 believes it's ready for. The multi-room speaker company's latest model looks like no Sonos before it — form follows function as it sprays sound in all three dimensions.

At $449 it slots in between the Sonos-One-replacing Era 100, and the stalwart — and still pretty sublime — Sonos Five. It also, unofficially but unmistakably nonetheless, occupies the space once held by the Play:3, a midsize speaker that plenty of Sonos fans still think highly of. Where the Play:3 was squeezed out of the range by its siblings, though, the Era 300 stands out by virtue of doing something new.

Dolby Atmos music — also known as spatial or 360 audio — adds height to what we're familiar with. Rather than simply directing two channels of audio, left and right, as a stereo speaker would, the Era 300 can more specifically position it within the room, including overhead. That gives musicians and their producers an opportunity to do new, more immersive things with their tracks, though as with any new format, there are some hurdles to clear along the way.