Sonos Era 300 Is A Sleek And Affordable Spatial Audio Speaker: First Look

Sonos is coming into its spatial audio era, and the fittingly-named Era 300 is the first speaker to deliver it. Looking — and sounding — like no model before it, it keeps all of the Sonos features we're familiar with like multi-room audio, but liberates it beyond simply stereo courtesy of six directional drivers. At $449, it's neither the cheapest nor the most expensive speaker to bear the Sonos logo, but it's certainly the most interesting in some time.

Spatial audio — or Dolby Atmos audio — basically does for music what Atmos did for home theater surround sound. In addition to rear channels, it supports height, too, effectively bouncing music off the ceiling so as to create an all-encompassing experience. Sonos has supported that with its soundbars already, first with Arc, and indeed the company says it has seen that model being used as an Atmos music reference speaker, too. Era 300, however, puts music first.

We'll have to spend more time with it to see just how effective it is, but things certainly sounded promising in a preview that Sonos invited SlashGear to attend. There's a marked sense of both width and height to the soundstage, music feeling more enveloping than you'd get with a regular, stereo speaker like the Sonos Five. Unlike the spatial audio experience that can be had with headphones or earbuds, though, the effect doesn't feel overwhelming.