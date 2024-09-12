Apple's AirPods Pro Hearing Aid Mode Already Has The Green Light From The FDA

When Apple announced that AirPods Pro 2 would receive a hearing aid feature earlier this week, the potential excitement of those afflicted with partial hearing loss was reserved since the medical technology had not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It turns out that it wouldn't be a long wait after all, though, as the FDA announced approval for the technology just a few days later. Technically, the approval is for the Hearing Aid Feature — the first over-the-counter hearing aid software application — which is what's incorporated in newer models of Apple AirPods Pro.

Hearing Aid Feature allows users to customize hearing devices to best meet their needs without having to seek out a doctor or other medical professional. The software is set up through iOS using an iPhone or iPad, where Apple users can then adjust settings — such as volume, balance, and tone — through the iOS HealthKit. Compatible AirPods Pro then apply these settings to boost the soundscape for users.

Apple announced that its AirPods Pro 2 would be updated with this feature later this fall, though its newest headphones — AirPods 4 and updated AirPods Max — will not. These new products were announced at Apple's September 9 event, which also introduced the new iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10. The latter, like previous Apple Watch devices, also includes a Noise app that measures surrounding decibel levels to help users protect their hearing. In recent years, Apple has focused heavily on health and wellness applications for its mobile devices and wearables, including its controversial blood oxygen measurement technology, as well as sleep apnea detection built into the Apple Watch Series 10.

