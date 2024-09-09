Apple Watch Series 10 Can Help Uncover This Serious Health Issue

A lot of exhausted people might soon find out exactly why they don't wake up in the morning feeling rested, as Apple has announced the Apple Watch Series 10 is introducing sleep apnea detection. The news came as part of the unveiling of the latest generation of the smartwatch, along with other new designs and features, such as a titanium build and a larger OLED display.

Advertisement

The new sleep apnea function was somewhat anticipated and follows such other devices as the RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring, which have also made sleep apnea detection a key selling point. One reason for this is that the tricky sleep disorder is affecting millions who have so far gone undiagnosed. According to Apple's presentation, 80% of the nearly one billion people suffering worldwide from sleep apnea are undiagnosed, which is serious, as the condition — which involves your breathing repeatedly stopping as you sleep — can lead to other medical conditions when untreated, including irregular heartbeats, hypertension, diabetes, cognitive decline, cardiovascular incidents, and — in severe instances — even death.

Advertisement

Apple

Symptoms include snoring loudly and feeling tired after a full night's sleep, though Apple's new feature — which will also be available on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra — will help provide more concrete evidence of the disorder. The smartwatch will use its built-in accelerometer to detect sleep disturbances and advanced algorithms to interpret the data. Unlike Samsung's similar feature, the sleep apnea detection doesn't need to be enabled on the Apple Watch and will tell you every 30 days if it predicts you have it or not. Apple says that it expects official clearance from the FDA soon and that sleep apnea detection will be available in more than 150 regions, including the U.S.