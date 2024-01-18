Apple Just Removed A Key Health Feature From The Series 9 And Ultra 2 Watches: Here's Why

The official Apple store in the United States now flashes a rather disheartening message for smartwatch enthusiasts. "Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 no longer include the blood oxygen features," says the smartwatch category page. Apple's support page also clarifies that as of January 18, the two aforementioned smartwatches no longer offer the ability to analyze blood oxygen saturation levels.

If you are buying an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 in the USA, units with model numbers that end with LW/A don't offer pulse oximetry capability. Now, Apple hasn't removed the actual sensors capable of measuring blood oxygen saturation levels. Instead, it has only disabled the pulse oximetry system using a software-level lock.

On a related note, if you are an existing owner of the Apple Watch Series 9 or the Ultra 2, the blood oxygen validation or SpO2 system will continue to work just fine. The Blood Oxygen app will no longer come pre-installed on new units sold after January 18, both via the online store as well as the retail outlets. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple could have to sell these nerfed Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 units for as long as a whole year or more.