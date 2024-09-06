The RingConn Gen 2 Introduces Sleep Apnea Monitoring To The Smart Ring

Including a wealth of sensors while keeping the device lightweight is one thing — but are these sensors actually accurate? Over the course of more than a week, I tried to put every metric to the test. I slept with the ring, I worked out with the ring, and I watched a lot of "House of the Dragon" with the ring. At the same time, I also wore the Apple Watch I've reliably used for years. By comparing the data, including my heart rate, sleep states, and calories burned, I was able to see that both devices pretty much gave me the same measurements.

For example, both devices (and companion apps) broke down any given night of rest into four sleep stages: awake, REM, core, and deep sleep, showing me exactly how much — and when — I was in each stage. According to both the RingConn Gen 2 and Apple Watch, I was able to reach deep sleep four times between 11pm and 3am. That means that either the RingConn Gen 2 accurately read my sleep or that both devices somehow coincidentally are giving me the exact same incorrect measurements, which is highly unlikely.

Jack Picone/SlashGear

Using this testing method, I wasn't able to compare my skin temperature measurements — because the Apple Watch doesn't provide any. It also doesn't present me with easy-to-track scores for my sleep, activity levels, or stress management, which RingConn does. On top of that, I was finally able to measure my sleep for any signs of sleep apnea, which the Apple Watch simply cannot do. While both devices measured similar data and gave me similar results, the RingConn app presents it in a cleaner interface that's easier to read. I could quickly scroll through my night's data and see my heart rate, HRV, and other metrics.

Looking back at the night both devices told me I had four stages of deep sleep, I also appreciated that the RingConn app would tell me whether each metric was in the normal range or not, and provide me with an overview as well as some brief advice. (Since I was in the normal range that night, the app told me simply to, "Keep it up!.") It also gave me an overall score — that night I received a decent "79" and was told that my time awake ratio (19%) was "improvable". It's also really great that I can easily adjust the settings so that the app displays the metrics in the order I prefer. Between writing tech reviews and having a four-year-old son, I don't often get a chance to nap — so I moved the nap data to the very bottom of my metrics so I won't have to waste time scrolling past it every time I check my sleep stats.

Jack Picone/SlashGear

Obviously, there's no display on the smart ring. Instead you get all the data it measures through the RingConn app. I always dread getting a new device because the setup — especially installing any necessary software and pairing it with your smartphone — inevitably leads to some hiccup or headache. However, I literally had the RingConn Gen 2 up and running within two minutes of unboxing it. Setup and pairing was near instantaneous, thanks in part to the very simple and straightforward instructions included with the device.

