10 Budget-Friendly Smartwatches To Choose Instead Of An Apple Watch

Apple has grown deep roots in the smartwatch market, but Apple isn't your only option. Apple's smartwatches account for more than 60% of smartwatch revenue and made up more than 34% of smartwatch shipments in 2022. It's easy to see why: Apple watches complement the iPhone, a stalwart player in the smartphone market. It also takes no shortcuts with innovations, with watches including features like heart rate and oxygen monitoring, Apple Pay integrations, remote control functions, and even sleep apnea detection. As the smartwatch market grows and fitness trackers fade, we're seeing tons of new players emerge to give Apple a run for its money.

A $399+ price tag for the latest Apple Watch puts it out of reach of many budget-conscious buyers. It's worth exploring budget-friendly smartwatch alternatives that give you access to helpful features without tearing a hole in your wallet. Fortunately, there are lots of other smartwatch brands and models willing to rise to the challenge.

Here are 10 budget-friendly smartwatches that you should consider if you want something other than an Apple watch.