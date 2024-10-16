Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Review: This Fitness Tracker Outperforms Its Budget Price

Smartwatches are nice-to-have accessories that give you notifications on your wrist, but they also deliver some crucial functions. For example, fitness and wellness buffs would love their health and fitness tracking functions, while they also help you find your phone with device-tracking abilities and alerts.

However, devices like the Apple Watch Series 10 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra are expensive, with prices starting at over $400. Furthermore, these often require a battery charge once daily, with the more expensive options lasting up to just two days. This lack of battery life and daily recharging is one of the reasons why I'm not a fan of smartwatches. After all, for a device that supposedly tracks my body every hour of the day, I have to take it off at least an hour or two to juice it up.

But if you don't need fancy features like ECG and blood pressure monitoring, then you'll likely prefer a decent fitness tracker like the Xiaomi Smart Band 9. This device will give you most of what you need, like tracking over 150 sports and fitness activities, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and even sleep tracking, but at a fraction of the price.

And, as a bonus, you don't need to charge daily just to ensure that it doesn't run out of power in the middle of your day. So, let's check out the Smart Band 9 that Xiaomi deliver to us for our review and see how this could be your next fitness band.