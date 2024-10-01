Apple Watch Series 10 Review: Small Changes Add Up In Unexpected Ways

There's irony in the fact that, for all the Apple Watch Series 10 has changed over its predecessors, the primary goal of those improvements is to make it less obvious on your arm. There's a focus on size for 2024, rather than speed: the pitch for the new S10 processor, for example, is more about its diminutive scale than its performance. At first glance you'd be forgiven for not seeing much in the way of design changes over the Series 9, and yet this new smartwatch is effectively different in all dimensions, inside and out.

What hasn't changed is the fact that there are umpteen options to choose between. The cheapest Apple Watch Series 10 has a 42mm aluminum case and starts at $399 for GPS only or $499 for GPS + Cellular; the 45mm version is $429 and $499 respectively. Titanium versions start at $699 for 42mm and $749 for 46mm, and get cellular connectivity as standard.

Your pick from Apple's rubber and textile straps are included in the price; you pay more for stainless steel versions. Alternatively, there are Nike bands and Apple's ongoing collaboration with Hermes, where even more expensive straps also come with exclusive watch faces.