9 Of The Best Waterproof Smartwatches You Can Buy In 2024, Ranked By Price

While the Garmin Swim 2 doesn't offer the same all-round appeal as many of the other smartwatches here, it's a strong contender for those looking for a smartwatch specifically for swimming. At a retail price of $249.99, it's also not a bargain — but it's cheaper than many of Garmin's more well-rounded smartwatches. Its talents are focused squarely around tracking swim data, and as such, some of the features that are commonly available on the best multisport watches are absent here.

Among other metrics, the Garmin Swim 2 tracks stroke rate, pace, and SWOLF, as well as tracking heart rate. The watch can be used both in the pool and in open water, although not every feature is available for the latter. One pool-only feature is the pace alert, which both vibrates and beeps to allow you to compare your current pace to your target pace.

The watch also offers modes for other activities including cycling and running, although these are limited compared to Garmin's pricier watches. The strict swimming focus of the Garmin Swim 2 makes it a niche option, but for avid swimmers who don't want to pay extra for multisport features they won't use, it's worth considering.