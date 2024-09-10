Apple Watch Series 10 Vs Series 9: What's New And Is It Worth Upgrading?

While it might not become immediately apparent without a side-by-side comparison, Apple has confirmed that the Series 10 models are physically larger than their Series 9 brethren. Like with the Series 9 models, Apple offers the 10th generation watches in two sizes, except this time, the diameter of the case has gone up by a millimeter on both variants. So, the 45mm Series 9 model has been updated to 46mm on the Series 20. Similarly, the 41mm Series 9 models have been replaced by the 42mm Series 10 model.

While a millimeter might not sound like a lot, on something as small as the Apple Watch, it is still gaining some precious real estate. This slight increase in size has led to the Apple Watch Series 10 featuring a display up to nine percent larger than equivalent Series 9 models. This larger display lets the Series 10 models display an additional line of text on the display, which is invaluable as far as smartwatches go.

Not only is the display on the Apple Watch Series 10 larger, it also offers better readability thanks to the use of a wide-angle OLED display, with Apple claiming it's up to 40 percent brighter than the Series 9 when looked at from an angle. Apple has also upgraded the screen from a standard LTPO panel to an LTPO3 panel.

Despite featuring a larger display and cramming in more tech than ever before, Apple has kept the weight of the watches in check. In fact, all models of the Apple Watch Series 10 lineup are around 20% lighter than their Series 9 counterparts (for the Titanium case variant). Watches with an aluminum case are up to 10% lighter.