Here's How To Store Your Car Keys On Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has matured a lot in terms of design and features over the last ten years. Newer models come with bright edge-to-edge displays, advanced health tracking features, and support for faster charging. You do need an iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch, but once you have everything set up, you can reap all the benefits of Apple's well-integrated ecosystem. One of the perks includes being able to use it to lock, unlock, and even start your car.

There are several car brands that let you store digital keys on an iPhone. Once added, you don't need to do anything else for your car keys to also show up on your paired Apple Watch. You do need an iPhone XS or later, or an iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later, and an Apple Watch Series 5 or later, or an Apple Watch SE to use this feature. The process of creating a digital car key will vary depending on your car's make and model, but it isn't too complex.

In most cases, you can start setting up a digital car key using your vehicle's companion app on your phone or your car's built-in infotainment screen. Follow the on-screen instructions and tap on "Continue" when the Apple Wallet app launches. When prompted, place your iPhone near your car's key reader or the center console where the NFC chip is. Pairing may take a few seconds, but you have now successfully added your car keys to your iPhone and, subsequently, to your Apple Watch.